Day after FIR against seven, Jharkhand cops move to drop sedition charge

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted, “… Action will be taken against the errant officer, but will appeal to the people of my state that it is their duty to respect the law. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted, “… Action will be taken against the errant officer, but will appeal to the people of my state that it is their duty to respect the law.

Seven people were booked under sedition charges on Tuesday night for allegedly “raising provocative slogans” and “hurting religious sentiments” during a protest in Dhanbad against the CAA, NRC and NPR. However, police on Wednesday said they are in the process of filing a petition in court to drop the sedition charge.

According to the initial FIR against seven named and 3,000 unidentified persons under several charges on the basis of a complaint by Dhanbad Circle Officer Prashant Kumar Layak on Tuesday, the protest was held without any information, leading to a traffic snarl and inconvenience to commuters. According to the FIR, more than 1,000 people marched through Wasseypur to Randhir Verma Chowk.

Dhanbad City SP wrote to SHO Santosh Kumar on Wednesday evening stating that there was no “logic” in invoking sedition. “It is a matter of deep negligence, arbitrariness and a reflection of an inept police officer. Submit a clarification in three days or else face disciplinary action,” the letter stated.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sukhdev Singh said, “The sedition charge is being removed.”

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted, “… Action will be taken against the errant officer, but will appeal to the people of my state that it is their duty to respect the law.

“I immediately cancel the sedition charge invoked against 3,000 people of Dhanbad,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App