Day after ‘felicitating’ Ramgarh lynching convicts, Jayant Sinha says he was honouring law

Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation at an interactive session on Demonetisation in Kolkata. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation at an interactive session on Demonetisation in Kolkata. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday condemned all acts of violence and vigilantism, saying those responsible should be punished with the “full force of the law”. His comments came a day after photographs emerged of him felicitating eight men convicted for lynching a meat trader in Ramgarh in June 2017.

The BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh said the ‘irresponsible statements’ were being made regarding his actions as the Ranchi High Court had suspended the sentences of the accused and released them on bail. He added that he was ‘honouring the due process of law’.

“I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and reject any type of vigilantism. The rule of law is supreme in our constitutional democracy,” Sinha tweeted. “Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished,” he added.

On June 29, 2017, a mob led by supporters of Bajrang Dal intercepted Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle and beat him to death after suspecting he was carrying beef. A fast-track court had sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment. The HC, however, granted them bail on June 29 this year.

In the Ramgarh case, the Hon’ble Ranchi High Court, which is the first court of appeal, has suspended the sentence of the accused and released them on bail while admitting their case. The case will once again be re-heard. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

Regarding the case, Sinha reiterated his ‘misgivings’ about the sentencing and said he was pleased that their terms were overturned by the HC.

“I have repeatedly expressed my misgivings about the Fast-Track Court judgement sentencing each accused to life imprisonment. I am pleased that the Hon’ble High Court will hear the matter as a statutory court of appeal to test the correctness of the Fast-Track Court order,” Sinha added.

I have full faith in our judicial system and the rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

The Ramgarh lynching case will be reheard by the Ranchi High Court.

