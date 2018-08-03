After overnight detention at Silchar airport, TMC leaders return to West Bengal

Police personnel along with TMC leaders at Silchar airport in Guwahati in Assam. (Source: Twitter/@derekobrienmp) Police personnel along with TMC leaders at Silchar airport in Guwahati in Assam. (Source: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)

A day after an eight-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress was barred from leaving the Silchar airport in Guwahati, six of them on Friday returned to Kolkata. Two others are expected to leave later today, reported news agency PTI. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship (NRC) published last month on July 30.

“We are going back. The police have not allowed us to go out. We requested them several times but they refused. We spent the night in three rooms at the airport,” Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy was quoted as saying by PTI. He has left Assam along with MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag and Nadimul Haque, and West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and MLA Mohua Moitra.

MPs Mamatabala Thakur and Arpita Ghosh will leave the state later today.

The visit by the delegation on Thursday was marred with allegations of assault and manhandling. While the Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) claimed two constables suffered injuries after being “assaulted” by Moitra, the TMC has said its members were “roughed up” at the airport.

Moitra told IndianExpress.com, “They restrained us without any reason and wouldn’t let us move. They manhandled us.”

TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday blamed the BJP for the incident. “Why is the Assam government behaving like this, along with the Centre? This is a political vendetta. The BJP only has muscle power.”

She added, “The police have roughed up the members, even the female members. Four female MPs and one female MLA besides a state minister and our party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha – all of them were subjected to this uncalled-for behaviour.”

The Assam DGP had said the TMC leaders were stopped from entering Silchar as authorities feared their arrival would “create differences among the people.”

Assam’s final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released last Monday. Of the 3.29 crore candidates who applied for citizenship, the NRC listed only 2.89 crore — 40 lakh people were not included. First published in 1951, Assam is the only state to have such a document. Officials have said those who are not included in the draft NRC can re-apply for citizenship.

