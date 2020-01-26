Day after CPM man’s suicide bid in Indore, family denies CAA link

Family members have asserted that the suicide bid had nothing to do with the new citizenship law or the proposed NRC. Family members have asserted that the suicide bid had nothing to do with the new citizenship law or the proposed NRC.

A day after a CPM member allegedly tried commit suicide by immolating himself at Geeta Bhavan Square in Indore, the police are yet to confirm why he attempted the extreme step, but his family members have asserted that the suicide bid had nothing to do with the new citizenship law or the proposed NRC.

Rameshchandra Prajapat, a 72-year-old tailor, is battling for his life at M Y Hospital, Indore, where he was rushed late on Friday after he allegedly set himself ablaze after pouring kerosene on himself near an automobile showroom. A bag containing anti-CAA pamphlets was found from him, which led many to speculate that the suicide bid could be linked to the new citizenship law.

Tukoganj Police Station in-charge Nirmal Kumar Srivas said the police have not been able to record the statement of Prajapat, who suffered high-degree burns. He said so far, the police have not found anything to connect the incident to the protests against the new citizenship law because Prajapat has neither left any note nor did he tell anyone about it.

Prajapat’s son Deepak told The Sunday Express over phone that he was convinced that his father would not take his own life. “It’s a mystery… there could be more to this. I am wondering if he or the incident had been manipulated,” Deepak said.

Prajapat, who has studied till Class X, left his home on Friday at around 5 pm and the incident took place about 8 km away. “If he wanted to create a sensation and highlight the issue, he would have chosen a bigger platform like the Badwali Chowki protest site in Indore, not chosen a corner in an area he did not visit often,” Deepak said, adding that he had dropped his father to Badwali Chowki on January 21. He said as far as he knows his father attended the anti-CAA protest only once.

The pamphlet found on Prajapat describes CAA and NRC as an assault on the Constitution. It talks about the ongoing protests in the country, including universities. It also criticises the RSS, demonetisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His son said he doubted if the signature on the pamphlet was his father’s because he normally signed as Rameschandra Prajapat, not as Ramesh Prajapat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App