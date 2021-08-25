Day after booked for ‘harassment’, bangle-seller arrested in Indore

INDORE POLICE on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old bangle-seller Tasleem Ali, a day after he was booked and detained on charges of harassment.

Ali was assaulted on Sunday for allegedly concealing his identity while selling bangles in an Indore locality. In a video that went viral on social media, he was seen being beaten up by men who accused him of harassing women on the pretext of selling bangles on the occasion of Rakhi.

Three people were detained on Monday in connection with the assault.

Additional SP, East, Sashikant Kankane confirmed Ali’s arrest on Tuesday. According to police sources, he is likely to be produced in court on Wednesday.

Ali’s younger brother Jamal Ali said the family has not been able to meet him yet.

“We went to the police station but were not allowed inside. After waiting for some time, we returned as we do not know anyone here or whom to approach,” Jamal Ali said.

The police headquarters in Indore was gheraoed by members of Hindu Jagran Manch in protest against growing “anti-national” activities in the district. The group alleged that the administration was turning a blind eye to this.

DIG Indore Manish Kapooria assured that the police administration was doing its best and taking action as per the rules.

He said anybody found indulging in such activities will face stringent action.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday told reporters in Bhopal that a delegation of Muslim community leaders had met him the previous day and had demanded a ban on Popular Front of India.

“I have forwarded their application to the department to get their view and soon we’ll take further action on it,” he said.