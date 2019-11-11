Day after Ayodhya verdict, Doval meets religious leaders

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a meeting with 30 religious leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

The meeting, sources said, was used as an opportunity to establish communication between the two communities and to ensure peace and order.

Hindu leaders at the meeting included Yoga guru Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand and VHP leaders Champat Rai and Surendra Jain. Among the Muslim participants were Navaid Hamid of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushwarat, Mohammed Mahmood Ahmed Khan Darybadi of All India Ulema Council, Engineer Salim of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Shia leader Kalbe Jawad and Sirajuddin Qureshi, president of the India Islamic Culture Centre.

Participants in the meeting said Doval appealed to all to maintain peace and said that external forces want communities in India to fight among each other and both sides should watch out against it. He also said that if some communities have grievances, the government will address them.

Jain, VHP’s international joint general secretary, said, “The meeting was good. Everyone said they respect the Supreme Court order and resolved to maintain order. The Berlin Wall of division has fallen and now everyone has to come together.”

Hamid, the president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, said the government should immediately reconstitute the National Integration Council. “I said in the meeting that it is important to recognise the fact that despite grave disagreements with the judgment, the Muslim side has behaved very responsibly and there has been no attempt to disrupt peace as was their commitment. If meetings such as this continue, a lot of misunderstandings would automatically go away.”

Swamy Chinmayananda Saraswati said, “There has been a decision but there is no division.” Professor Akhtarul Wassey, president of Maulana Azad University, said the meeting emphasised on peace. “There were people from VHP and other Hindu organisations too. Nobody was blamed. It was just a free and fair exchange of ideas that went on for nearly three hours.”

Meanwhile, the VHP in a statement on Sunday expressed gratitude to all saints who participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and asked the government to promptly implement the Supreme Court order in the case.