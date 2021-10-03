Day after avalanche, bodies of 4 Navy men found, search on for 2

Bodies of four of the five Navy personnel, who were caught in an avalanche on Friday on an expedition to Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand, were found on Saturday. The Navy said that all efforts “continue to locate the fifth naval climber and one sherpa”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the tragic death of four Navy personnel who were part of the Indian Navy mountaineering expedition to Mt. Trishul. The nation has not only lost precious young lives but also courageous soldiers in this tragedy.”

“My heart goes out to the bereaved families of Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and Hari Om MCPO II. My thoughts are with their families in this hour of tragedy. Praying for early locating of the remaining team members.”

The five Navy personnel had gone missing as a team of 10 was caught in an avalanche near the summit on Friday. While five of the team members were safe, the other five had gone missing and search and rescue operations were launched on Friday by helicopters of the Air Force and the Army’s aviation wing and the State Disaster Management Force.

A Navy spokesperson said that the search mission was stopped on Friday evening but it resumed on Saturday. Bodies of Lt Commanders Rajnikant Yadav, Yogesh Tiwari and Anand Kukreti and JCO Hari Om were found on Saturday. Yadav and Kukreti are based in Mumbai.

The spokesperson refused to give details about those missing.

The personnel were part of a 20-member contingent from the Western Naval Command and had set out for the expedition from Mumbai on September 3 from INS Trishul. It was part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate 50 years of the victory in the 1971 war. The team had started their trek to base camp on September 14.