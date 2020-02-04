Day after attack on mass marriage event, VHP alleges police inaction

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) (File) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) (File)

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday accused police of inaction during an alleged attack on its mass marriage event in Malda district and demanded strong action against miscreants.

As part of its regular programmes in SC/ST and tribal belts, the VHP had on Sunday organised a mass wedding ceremony for poor couples at a Malda village. However the right-wing outfit alleged that miscreants of Jharkhand Desam Party disrupted the event in police presence. “We had taken permission from the authorities for the programme, and policeman were present at the venue. Despite this, the ceremony was attacked by henchmen of the Jharkhand Desam Party.

The Mamata Banerjee government’s police stood as mute spectators. We demand strong action against the attackers on mass marriage of 133 tribal couples,” said VHP’s all-India assistant secretary Achchutanand Kar. A senior police officer said that the police were looking into the matter.

“We have lodged a complaint with the police demanding immediate arrests of the culprits. Otherwise, we will be forced to carry out a state-wide protest,” he added. Spokesperson of Jharkhand Desam Party and Trinamool Congress were not available for comment.

