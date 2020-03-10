Day after arrest, Kashmiri couple’s kin claim they were framed due to identity

Sami and Hina, from Srinagar, resided in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. (Express) Sami and Hina, from Srinagar, resided in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. (Express)

A day after the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a couple from Kashmir, alleging that they had links to the Islamic State and that they were instigating protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the couple’s family on Monday accused the police of framing the couple because they are “Kashmiri Muslims”.

Jahanzaib Sami (36) and wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), who belong to Srinagar’s Shivpora, were arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday morning and booked under IPC sections for sedition and criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“We were not informed by Delhi Police about the arrest. The landlord called my brother’s friend and he told us. We informed a cousin in Delhi and he was allowed to meet my brother after several hours and told that they had been brought in for questioning and would be released in the evening,” Jahanzaib’s sister Sehrish Sami told The Indian Express at her residence in Kashmir. “By 3 pm, it was circulated in the media and we were shocked to see a different story, allegations after allegation levelled by Delhi Police,” she added.

According to the family members, the couple married in October last year and soon moved to Delhi after the Srinagar-based IT firm Jahanzaib worked with temporarily shifted operations to the national capital due to the Internet shutdown in the Valley.

Hina had not been working currently, said the family members.

A relative said, “He (Jahanzaib) was never interested in any such topic. He wouldn’t even talk about Kashmir issue. He never took part in any protest here. If he was not interested in the Kashmir issue, then how come he suddenly got interested in the CAA issue? Police’s allegations are totally false and concocted.”

Jahanzaib’s father Abdul Sami, a businessman, left for Delhi on Monday morning.

Sehrish questioned if it is “wrong to follow your religion and keep religious literature at home”. “My brother was a keen follower of his religion. They [Delhi Police] talk about seizure of religious literature. I want to ask one question, is it wrong to follow your religion and read the literature? Every house has a religious text,” she said. “Just because they are from Kashmir, a big hype has been created. They have been framed because of their identity i.e Kashmiri Muslims.”

Jahanzaib’s mother Mehjabeen, too, says the couple is innocent. “They [couple] are not like this… In every channel, they are taking about my son as if he is a big name. Government should investigate about the whole matter. Both of them are totally innocent. They have levelled so many allegations against both of them. I am his mother. You go and ask anyone here. They will tell you how my son is,” she said.

The family members said local police visited their house on Sunday. “We told everything they asked,” said Sehrish.

Asked if the couple had an adverse police record, SP (East) Srinagar Sheema Nabi Qasba said she needs to check the records. “I don’t know anything about the matter. The matter has not come to my notice,” she said.

