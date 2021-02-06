Day after Andhra poll notice: Naveen Patnaik inaugurates projects in disputed Kotia panchayat area

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated several welfare projects in the disputed panchayat area of Kotia in Koraput district. The dispute over ownership of 21 out of 28 villages in Kotia panchayat between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh dates back to five decades.

The dispute reached Supreme Court in 1968. In 2006, the court held that interstate boundaries did not fall under its jurisdiction and only Parliament could resolve it.

Patnaik inaugurated nine projects, including a primary health centre, hostels and a school, via video-conferencing. Addressing the people of Kotia, he said, “The state government is dedicatedly working towards all-round development of the area and steps are being taken to transform Kotia into a model panchayat”.

The move came a day after the Andhra Pradesh government announced panchayat elections in three villages of Kotia.