Day after Amitabh Kant remark, Prasad says India ‘proud of democracy’

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express File)

A day after NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s controversial remarks, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday said the country “is proud” of its democracy, and that the government will work through the medium to win the confidence of the people

Kant had remarked on Tuesday that tough reforms were being hindered because India is “too much of a democracy”.

“India takes pride in its democracy. The people of the country love Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have reposed confidence in him. We will work through democracy to win the confidence of the people,” Prasad told reporters at a Cabinet briefing when asked about the remarks made by Kant.The minister said the person who had made the remark had already clarified.

