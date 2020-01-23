Day after Amit Shah’s challenge, Mayawati says ready to debate CAA

Mayawati Mayawati

A DAY after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Opposition leaders to a debate on the new citizenship law, BSP president Mayawati said her party was ready for a debate.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav challenged the BJP for a debate on development instead, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Shah is challenging leaders who have not come out of their homes to fight against him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati wrote, “Troubled by youth and women coming together and starting struggle and movement against the highly controversial CAA-NRC-NPR, in Lucknow rally, the central government has challenged the Opposition to debate on the issue. The Bahujan Samaj Party is ready to accept the challenge anywhere at any stage.”

Talking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the government does not want to debate on the issue of jobs, economy and demonetisation. “They (Centre) should decide a place and we are ready to debate on development. Where has the economy reached? But they do not want to debate on that. They do not want to debate on the job scenario. They do not want to debate on demonetisation. I want to say that wherever they want to have a debate on development, we Samajwadis are ready,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The home minister is challenging those who have not even come out of their homes to fight against him, and the people who should throw a challenge at him are talking about problems of other states….The people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything.”

