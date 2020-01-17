Day after snub to Amazon, Piyush Goyal says ‘all lawful investments’ are welcome

“We welcome investments that come under laws regarding e-commerce in India. But, this investment should not create unfair competition for small traders and retail businesses in India,” Piyush Goyal said. “We welcome investments that come under laws regarding e-commerce in India. But, this investment should not create unfair competition for small traders and retail businesses in India,” Piyush Goyal said.

Facing flak from the Opposition over his remark that ‘Amazon is not doing ‘a great favour’ by investing a billion dollar in the country, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Friday stated that his statement was “misconstrued” and underlined that investments are welcome, provided they adhere to the law.

“My statement on Amazon misconstrued, govt welcomes all investments within regulations. We welcome all types of investment. But, if the foundation of any investment violates law then there will be a legal process,” Goyal told reporters. “We welcome investments that come under laws regarding e-commerce in India. But, this investment should not create unfair competition for small traders and retail businesses in India.”

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue event Thursday, the Union Minister had stated that if e-commerce giants make a loss of a billion dollars annually, then they “jolly well have to finance that billion dollars”.

“…They may have put in a billion dollars, but then, if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars. So, it’s not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest a billion dollars,” said Goyal.

Goyal’s remarks came in the wake of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos having said Wednesday that his firm would invest $1 billion into India to “digitise” micro, small and medium enterprises.

Taking a jibe at Goyal for snubbing Bezos, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said it would help in making India a $5 trillion economy and boost India’s imports and exports. “The snub will reverse the five successive month decline in Imports and the eight successive month decline in exports,” Chidambaram said, adding, “the Commerce Minister should snub more people to boost Imports and Exports.”

Amazon and Flipkart have been under fire from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers in the country. The association has alleged that the e-commerce firms have been bringing in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India only to fund losses arising out of deep discounting and predatory pricing practices. The companies have denied these allegations.

