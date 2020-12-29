Day after 3 killed in Maharashtra temple blaze, 1 held, minor detained for murder

A day after three people were killed in a fire in a temple at Charkhop area in Kandivali, the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man for murder. A minor was also detained, said police.

According to the police, the fire started at 4.14 am on Sunday when Subhash Khode (28), Yuvraj Pawar (28) and Mahesh Gupta (24) were asleep inside the Saibaba temple. The three could not escape. While Khode and Pawar were declared dead before admission, Gupta succumbed to his burn injuries on Sunday evening, said police.

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials managed to douse the fire by 4.39am.

Fire officials had suspected that a short-circuit had led to the fire and an accidental death report was filed. However, the police later learnt that someone had set the temple on fire. With the help of informants and CCTV footage, the police managed to track down the suspect and brought him in for questioning. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said police.

The accused was identified as Bhavesh Chandorkar, a resident of Bunder Pakhadi area in Kandivali, where the deceased also stayed. The police said the incident was a fallout of a grudge that Chandorkar held against Pawar, who used to bully him.

“The accused were aware that Khode and Pawar were sleeping inside but they did not have any knowledge that Gupta was also present,” said an officer.