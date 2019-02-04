Day 5 of fast: Hazare says will return Padma if demands not met

The Health condition of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare deteriorated on the fifth day of his indefinite fast in demand of the appointment of a Lokpal by the Union government.

Doctors have said that he has lost 3.75 kg since he started the fast on January 30 at his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. They have also cited high ketone bodies in this blood, low blood sugar levels and impaired liver function.

A representative from the state government has met him, but Hazare has said that he will not break his fast till a Lokpal is appointed by the Union government. He has also said he will return his Padma Bhushan next week to convey his displeasure over the government’s “inaction” regarding the issues raised by him.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Water Resource minster Girish Mahajan met Hazare at Yadavbaba Temple in Ralegan Siddhi. He said he handed over a letter from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the activist and informed him how the state government and the Centre were working towards addressing the issues raised by Hazare.

“The state government is concerned about Anna’s health. I have handed over a letter given to me by the Chief Minister informing him about the steps that are being taken by us,” said Mahajan.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, too, met Hazare on Sunday. “I have requested him to break his fast.”