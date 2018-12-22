Day 2 of DGP Conference: Modi arrives, discussions on cyber security, Sardar Patel’s legacy

The second day of the 53rd annual DGP conference was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While secrecy was maintained regarding the Friday proceedings, according to sources, discussions during the conference included issues pertaining to national security, threats emerging from cybercrime and left wing extremism.

A presentation was also made on the “Enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and relevance of his political ideals today”, the sources said.

PM Modi arrived at Vadodara airport early on Friday morning, and he was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. He then visited the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony of Narmada district, where he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and later reached the tent city near the statue, where “luxury tents” have been set up for the conference.

Following his visit to the Statue, the PM tweeted, “As India’s Home Minister, his contribution towards building the framework of our security systems is immense.”

“I would specially urge you all to visit Kevadia and see the ‘Statue of Unity.’ Some friends told me that the Statue can also be seen during Delhi-Mumbai flights. So, next time you are flying that route do try to spot the Statue,” he said in another tweet.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, CRPF cobra commandos, NSG commandos, Chetak commandos and Marine commandos participated in an ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshta Bharat’ parade, which was inspected by the Prime Minister.

Day two of the conference ended with a performance from all states on the ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshta Bharat’ theme.

Over 200 performers from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations performed various folk and classical dance forms of every state, including Kathakali, Mayurbhanj Chhau, Garba Raas, Lu Khangthamo, Bharatnatyam and others. The performances began with a tribute to Sardar Patel on a song titled ‘Humare hero hai Sardar’ which narrated the story of Sardar Patel unifying the 565 erstwhile princely states.

Another performance highlighted the festivals of India. A laser show also displayed life and times of Patel. The cultural event was followed by a dinner for all the senior police officials.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Hansraj Ahir and all the senior police officials were also in attendance at the event.