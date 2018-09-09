Day 15 of fast: Sharad Yadav, A Raja visit Hardik Patel

Sharad Yadav with Hardik Patel on Saturday. (Source: Twitter) Sharad Yadav with Hardik Patel on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel’s fast entered the 15th day on Saturday. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav visited Hardik at the SGVP Holistic Hospital, where he was admitted on Friday evening.

Hardik has been fasting at his Ahmedabad residence since August 25 in demand of reservation for Patidar youths in government jobs, education and farm loan waiver.

He had stopped drinking water Thursday, but drank water offered by Yadav on Saturday. The PAAS clarified that he had water only because doctors insisted and that his indefinite fast continued and he would stay off solid food.

Yadav told mediapersons outside the hospital, “I told him that his fight requires him to stay healthy and that he should eat well and fight well.”

Hardik wanted to be discharged on Saturday, but doctors attending him decided to keep him under observation till Sunday for conducting tests to check the condition of his vital organs.

Besides Yadav, former Union minister and DMK leader A Raja met Hardik on Saturday. “…this government will go. Why are you suffering. You end your fast,” Raja told Hardik.

Swami Agnivesh too met Hardik and urged him to end the fast. Hardik posted on Facebook, “I am sad that I could not accept their request.”

He also tweeted, “I would give up my life for people who love me and want to see me alive, but, friends, I will not die for those who want to kill me.”

Swami Agnivesh told mediapersons that on the first death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh, he met student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, and “everybody felt that this young man’s (Hardik) life should be protected”.

Meanwhile, PAAS spokesperson Manoj Panara said that the government does not want to talk to Hardik and “wants to finish him through the agitation”.

