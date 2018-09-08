Day 14 of fast: Hardik Patel shifted to hospital

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil with Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter) Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil with Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter)

Fourteen days after starting an indefinite fast over demands of reservation for the Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel was hospitalised after his health deteriorated Friday.

Hardik was first taken to Sola Civil Hospital at 3.50 pm in a mobile ICU from his residence near Vaishno Devi circle in Ahmedabad. After preliminary treatment there, he was shifted to SGVP Holistic hospital in Chharodi at 10.15 pm.

The Patidar leader was shifted to Sola hospital minutes after leader of Patidar organisation Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, spoke to him.

Earlier in the day, Naresh Patel had declared that he will meet Hardik and try to mediate talks between Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and the state government.

Naresh Patel said, “…He (Hardik) has given me his approval to hold talks with the state government over his demands.”

In a tweet after reaching the hospital, Hardik said, “I have been admitted to Sola Civil Hospital of Ahmedabad on the 14th day of indefinite fast due to deteriorated health. I am feeling difficulty in breathing and am being told that there is a damage to kidney… BJP is not ready for our demands…”

Later in the evening, Hardik posted a message saying, “My indefinite fast is on. We will not allow the agitation die down till our demands are fulfilled. I have been put on glucose bottle. My fast without food and water will remain. I will fight and not concede defeat. I will keep fighting for the rights of the poor of community and farmers till the last.”

The Sola hospital declared Hardik’s vitals to be stable. Medical Superintendent Dr Ajesh Desai said, “All treatments given to Hardik were administered after his due consent.”

