Day 1 of President’s Rule: Ministers’ offices emptied, private staff relieved of duty

The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) issued orders to relieve all private staff in ministers’ offices Wednesday, the first working day after President’s Rule was imposed in the state. The administration also locked down all ministers’ offices.

Acting on orders issued by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the GAD directed that the ministers’ offices be emptied before 5.30 pm Wednesday.

Government officials, deputed in ministers offices, have been asked to report to their parent departments from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ principal secretary Bhushan Gagrani was given the charge of industries secretary in additional capacity, which would ensure he continues to have an office to function out of the Mantralaya.

Sachin Kurve, another IAS officer functioning as a secretary to the former CM, has been accommodated in the Governor’s office.

For most part of Wednesday, moving furniture, files and clearing out unwanted paper was the main activity in the ministers’ offices. All active files, meanwhile, have been returned to their parent departments.