Day 1: Formalin issue rocks Goa Assembly

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File)

THE first day of the sixth session of Goa Legislative Assembly saw words like “fish mafia”, “merchants of greed, evil and horror” and “shame” said aloud with the Opposition Congress stalling House proceedings at least four times over the formalin issue.

Speaker Pramod Sawant refused to give in to the Opposition’s demand of moving an adjournment motion over formalin, and did not accept their signed motion. He adjourned proceedings thrice, and finally for the day.

With traces of formalin found in fish, it has become a political issue, with the markets going desolate with families and tourists staying away.

Sawant pointed to the Opposition — 16 MLAs kept standing through the session — that formalin has been admitted as a Calling Attention, and will be answered by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Monday. Calling Attention is like a clarification asked by the specific MLA, while an adjournment motion allows for discussion and debate by the whole House.

Former chief minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro then called the “fish mafia” killers. “Fish mafia is spreading slow poison. They are merchants of greed, evil and horror. This is a burning issue,” Faleiro said on the House floor.

The Speaker adjourned the proceedings during Question Hour till noon after Congress raised the issue. Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar again moved an adjournment motion, calling it an issue which needs “urgent public attention”.

