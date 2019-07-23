Dawood’s nephew, associates cheated six more businessmen

Mumbai Police Crime Branch — which has arrested Mohammad Ibrahim Kaskar (30), nephew of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, along with two others for allegedly making threat calls to a city-based businessman — said the accused had also cheated six other businessmen.

Four of these businessmen are based in Mumbai while two others are from Gujarat.

Police on Monday produced the accused before a magistrate court that remanded them in police custody till July 29.

During the probe, the police found six more cases where the accused have allegedly duped businessmen. A police officer claimed Ashfaq Towelwala, a businessman and one of those arrested, would first approach a businessman and offer a partnership. After taking money from the businessman, the accused would refuse to return it and get Dawood aide Fahim Machmach to threaten the businessman. “This was the same modus operandi they used in the latest case. However, the business partner in this case approached the crime branch,” the officer said.

The police are likely to make the six other businessmen witnesses in the case. According to the police, in two cases that took place in Mumbai, the accused are suspected to have cheated the businessmen of Rs 25.5 crore and Rs 85 lakh.

The police said they suspect more people may have been cheated by the accused in a similar manner and were going through their call data records. “In certain cases the accused have deleted records from their phones. Hence we will be sending it to the FSL to retrieve them,” the officer said.