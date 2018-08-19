Dawood Ibrahim’s key aide, Jabir Moti, held in London

Jabir Moti passport states that he is a resident of Karachi and is 48 years old. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Jabir Moti passport states that he is a resident of Karachi and is 48 years old. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s key aide, Jabir Moti, has been detained in London by security agencies, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Moti, a Pakistan national, is believed to be in charge of Ibrahim’s finances.

It is learnt that Moti was arrested by London Police at a star hotel on Friday and has been produced before a court, according to a news report.

It is not clear on what charges Moti is currently being held. The news report claims that Moti holds a 10-year UK visa and is a permanent resident of Hungary. He is also a citizen of Antigua and Dominican Republic, the report added. His passport states that he is a resident of Karachi and is 48 years old.

In 2016, the Indian intelligence has intercepted a call between Moti and one of Ibrahim’s henchmen, Khalique Ahmed, and learnt that the underworld don was cheated by the latter of Rs 40 crore.

Khalique was supposed to send Rs 40 crore through hawala channels but reportedly disappeared with the money.

