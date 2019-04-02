Dawood Ibrahim’s sister’s house auctioned for Rs 1.80 crore

A PROPERTY belonging to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar was auctioned under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) for 1.80 crore on Monday.

Advertising

The property at Gordon Hall in south Mumbai that had been valued at Rs 1.69 crore earlier, is the fifth such property linked to Dawood and his family members to be auctioned in the past few years.

Parkar resided in this 600-sq ft flat at Nagpada till 2014, when she passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Additional Commissioner R N D’Souza said that the process of auctioning began at the Y B Chavan auditorium in south Mumbai at 10 am and went on till noon. There was e-auction, public bidding and sealed tenders.

Advertising

“After going through all the bids in presence of the bidders, a private person, who had the highest bid of Rs 1.80 crore through the sealed tender, won the bid,” D’Souza said. The person, whose identity has been kept secret owing to the threat perception, will have to pay Rs 25 lakh upfront, 25 per cent of the total amount by the next month and the entire sum within three months.

Parkar was known to be linked Dawood’s operations in the city after he fled to Dubai in late 1980’s. She was said to have been more active in the underworld after her husband Ismail was shot dead by the aides of Arun Gawli in 1991.

In order to avenge his brother-in-law’s killing, Dawood had killed the assailants at JJ Hospital, an incident infamous as the JJ Shootout Case. Known to wield clout in the Nagpada area, where she was also known to intervene in disputes as “representative” of her brother, Parkar had cases like extortion registered against her.