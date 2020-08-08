Dawood enjoys patronage in ‘neighbouring country’: India

Dawood Ibrahim Dawood Ibrahim

India on Friday drew the UN Security Council’s attention to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company and said collective action by the international community towards threats such as the IS would serve well against similar threats. While addressing the issue of links between terrorism and organised crime during a high-level open debate at the UNSC, India said the accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts continues to enjoy patronage in a “neighbouring country”, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the UN.

“An organized crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993,” the Indian statement said. “The success of collective action against the ISIL serves as an example of how focused attention by the international community yields results. A similar focus on addressing threats posed by proscribed individuals and entities such as Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company, the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad, will serve humankind well,” it read.

The statement said it is important to hold countries “accountable for activities that support or encourage terrorism from territories under their control. The resolutions of the Security Council make clear the primary responsibility of Member States in countering terrorist acts and in preventing and suppressing their financing”.

The statement also said countries which suffer due to poor governance and inadequate oversight on financial institutions are more vulnerable for exploitation by terrorist entities and organised criminals.

“Implementation of recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in strengthening the capabilities of governance structure of financial and economic assets should be one of the topmost priorities to counter the menace,” the statement said.

It also asked the UN to enhance coordination with bodies such as the FATF, which have been playing a significant role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

With the rapid development of information and communication technology as well as other technologies concerning financial transactions, encryption, mode of transportation and delivery, it asked the member countries to remain vigilant in identifying new trends in linkages between terrorist groups or terrorist individuals and organised criminals.

