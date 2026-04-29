Dawood aide extradited from Turkey, 3-year op targets 100 drug fugitives

A few months ago, the NCB submitted a three-year roadmap to the Union Home Ministry for Operation Global-Hunt — a mission launched to dismantle 100 drug networks run by India’s fugitives abroad, including in Dubai, Canada and Europe.

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On Tuesday, the NCB secured the return of Mohammad Salim Dola, 59, an alleged international drug trafficker and a close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, from Turkey — the first target under Operation Global-Hunt.

Dola, who was detained in Turkey on Saturday, landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning and was taken into custody by the NCB.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Zero tolerance against narco syndicate. The NCB today made a major breakthrough in securing the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkey. Under Modi government’s mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies. Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins.” An official said Operation Global-Hunt targets a most-wanted list of traffickers linked to fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and synthetic drugs flooding Indian streets. “These kingpins have evaded justice for too long, fueling addiction and violence across our cities. Under Operation Global-Hunt, Indian central agencies, through coordination, will hunt them down via Interpol red notices, while freezing their assets here,” the official said.