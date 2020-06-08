Dawn editor appreciates Yogi govt’s handling of Covid crisis

Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, Fahd Hussain, has appreciated the way the Uttar Pradesh government handled the Cvid crisis with stricter implementation of the lockdown. Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, Fahd Hussain, has appreciated the way the Uttar Pradesh government handled the Cvid crisis with stricter implementation of the lockdown.

While the opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been criticising the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of Covid-19 crisis, the BJP government in India’s largest state has found a strange admirer. Editor of Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ newspaper, Fahd Hussain, has appreciated the way the Uttar Pradesh government handled the Cvid crisis with stricter implementation of the lockdown.

In his latest tweet, Hussain appreciated the strict implementation of the lockdown by the Yogi Adityanath government and hit out at Pakistan for failing to do the same.

Sharing a graph that compared the death toll in Pakistan with that of Uttar Pradesh, Hussain tweeted on Sunday, “Look at this graph carefully. It compares the death rate of Pakistan and Indian state of UP. Both have roughly the same population profile & literacy. Pakistan has lesser density/km and higher GDP/capita. UP was strict with lockdown. We were not. See diff in death rate.”

Look at this graph carefully. It compares death rate of Pakistan and Indian state of UP. Both have roughly same population profile & literacy. Pakistan has lesser density/km and higher GDP/capita. UP was strict with lockdown. We were not. See diff in death rate #COVIDー19

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/so8SgEtjCw — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020

The editor, however, also compared the situation in Uttar Pradesh with that of Maharashtra where mortality rate is higher despite a young population.

“Here’s another graphic comparison this time between Pakistan and Indian state of Maharashtra (prepared by an expert). This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions & their deadly consequences,” he said.

“While Indian state of UP has lower mortality rate than Pakistan, Maharashtra has higher rate despite younger population & higher GDP/capita. We must know what UP did right & Maharashtra did wrong to learn right lessons (2/2),” he tweeted with graphs

Here's another graphic comparison this time between Pakistan and Indian state of Maharashtra (prepared by an expert). This shows how terribly Maharashtra has performed in relation to Pakistan. Shows the outcome of bad decisions & their deadly consequences #COVIDー19

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/6AHenrznIs — Fahd Husain (@Fahdhusain) June 7, 2020

Pakistan’s number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 100,000-mark after 4,728 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours, while the death toll reached 2,067 with 65 fresh fatalities, health officials said on Monday.

In India, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country after it registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases.

