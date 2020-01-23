Davinder Singh shifted to Jammu as NIA conducts raids

DySP Davinder Singh DySP Davinder Singh

A day after the NIA took their custody from J&K Police, suspended police officer Davinder Singh and the militants he was arrested with were shifted to Jammu on Wednesday.

“Since NIA has taken over the investigation, we have handed over all the persons arrested in the case to NIA,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. “The NIA, after taking custody, has taken all of them to Jammu.”

On January 11, a team of J&K Police arrested Singh, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq and his associates Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi when they were travelling to Jammu.

Soon after the arrest, police raided Singh’s residence at Indira Nagar in Srinagar and recovered two rifles.

J&K Police then recommended that the case be shifted to NIA. After nod from the Home Ministry, the NIA took over the case last week and registered an FIR. Immediately after taking over the case, a seven-member team of the central agency was in Valley.

The central agency, meanwhile, raided at least two locations in Srinagar on Wednesday in connection with the arrests. A team of NIA officials raided a residence at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Sources said arrested Hizbul commander Naveed had stayed in the house last year.

