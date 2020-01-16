‘Why are PM, Home Minister silent on SP Davinder Singh’: Rahul Gandhi

Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was suspended on Monday. (File Photo) Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was suspended on Monday. (File Photo)

Four days after Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police(DySP) Davinder Singh was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

He also sought to know what was Singh’s role in the Pulwama attack and who had been protecting him.

“Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh’s role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why,” he tweeted.

“DySP Davindar Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi said that Singh must be tried by a fast-track court within six months, and if found guilty, he should be given the “harshest possible sentence”.

Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was suspended on Monday. He was arrested in a police operation on Saturday evening on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The J&K Police has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

“We have already recommended an NIA probe into the matter as things of wider magnitude may come out,’’ Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

