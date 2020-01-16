MHA directs NIA to initiate process of investigating J&K DySP case

Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was suspended on Monday. (File Photo) Singh, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was suspended on Monday. (File Photo)

Four days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from south Kashmir with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate the process of probing the case, news agency PTI reported.

The formal notification of handing over the case to the NIA has not been issued yet, but is expected to be issued by the ministry soon, an official said. Necessary formalities are being completed in Jammu as well as in Delhi before the probe agency takes over the case, the official added.

During the time of questioning of Davinder and the two militants arrested along with him, some NIA officials were present. Officials said that all records will be handed over to the investigating agency after the case is registered by it.

Davinder, who was posted with Srinagar airport’s anti-hijacking unit, was arrested from a private vehicle at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday evening. He was suspended on Monday.

On Wednesday, the J&K Police had recommended a probe by the NIA. “We have already recommended an NIA probe into the matter as things of wider magnitude may come out,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

Responding to a question, the DGP said they were also open to a probe into Davinder’s alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack. “If that issue also comes up during ongoing investigations, it can also be probed,’’ he said.

