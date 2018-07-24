David Headley, 26/11 convict, attacked inside prison? US authorities say ‘unable to locate information’

David Headley was arrested in 2009 and sent to 35 years in jail. David Headley was arrested in 2009 and sent to 35 years in jail.

David Headley, the Pakistani-American convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and undergoing a 35-year prison term in the United States has reportedly been attacked inside a correctional centre. US authorities, however, say they have no details about him. “We are not able to locate information about this individual,” the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the incident. Headley’s lawyer John Teis says he has no information about the attack and confirmed to a news daily that Headley was not being held at the correctional centre in Chicago.

Authorities in India, too, have refused to comment on the news report saying no such information has been made available to them. A news report claimed that Headley was attacked on July 8 by two inmates inside the facility and was rushed to North Evanston hospital. He reportedly suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the critical care unit.

Arrested in 2009, Headley was convicted for helping terrorists plan the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by reccing various cities including Mumbai – which was later attacked on November 26, 2008.

