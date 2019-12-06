‘Daughter’s soul at peace now…police did well: Hyderabad vet’s family on accused shot in ‘encounter’

The 27-year-old veterinarian, who went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza, near Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old veterinarian, who went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza, near Hyderabad, on Wednesday night.

The family members of 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian expressed gratitude towards the police for shooting dead the four accused in an ‘encounter’ Friday morning.

Praising the police, the victim’s father said, “We have been spending sleepless nights. Not only the family but people of Hyderabad and the entire country are angry. Those criminals tried to escape and the police did well them by shooting them.” He also added that his daughter’s soul must be at peace now, news agency ANI reported.

The victim’s sister told PTI: “We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in ‘encounter’). We thought they would be hanged through courts.”

“We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to indulge in such crimes (against women),” she further told reporters.

The four accused were killed this morning when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police. The accused were reportedly taken to Chattapally post-midnight in an attempt to recreate the crime scene when they allegedly tried to run towards the deserted pathway.

The police alleged that the accused wanted to take advantage of the darkness and had assumed that at least one or two of them could escape the police.

An official told The Indian Express the accused were taken for the recce in the middle of the night to reconstruct the sequence of events, from when the stopped to buy petrol to burn the victim’s body to where her two-wheeler was disposed of. It was also “to avoid confrontation with the public.” “Will the police just watch if the accused attack them?” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The veterinarian’s charred body was found on November 28. After the outrage over the incident, the Telangana government had set up a fast track court to hear the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd