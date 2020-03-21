Daughter of rebel MP Congress MLA dies, kin alleges dowry death: cops

The daughter was found dead in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Friday. (Representational image) The daughter was found dead in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Friday. (Representational image)

The daughter of a rebel Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Friday, said the police.

According to police, the family of the deceased has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry death.

“We had received information today early morning that Jyoti Bai (24), was found dead in the house of her husband in Baskheda village. Bai is the daughter of Suresh Dhakad, who is an MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Bai was married three years ago and her husband Jai Singh is a doctor. We had reached her house and there were marks on her neck,” Nand Singh, station house officer, Kelwara police station, told The Indian Express.

“The family of Bai arrived today and they have submitted a complaint, accusing Bai’s husband and three of his relatives. We are in the process of registering an FIR on the basis of their complaint,” said Singh.

