Daughter of ex-MLA accuses him of harassment, seeks protection

Days after former BJP MLA from Bhopal Surendra Nath Singh lodged a missing person’s complaint, his daughter approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court accusing her father and other family members of harassing her for 10 years and sought protection from them.

Singh had filed a police complaint claiming that his daughter was mentally unstable.

On Saturday, in a video appeal, the daughter said she was mentally sound but her father and other members were bent on proving that she was unstable because she was not ready to marry a person of their choice. She said she had left home on her own and was safe at her present location.

The former legislator told The Indian Express that she was being treated for depression. He admitted that she wanted to marry someone against the family’s wishes, and that the man follows a different faith.

His daughter said she did not want to return to her family and alleged that he was powerful and could arrange papers to prove she was not mentally sound.