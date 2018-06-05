Daughter of agricultural labourer ends life after failing to clear NEET

According to police, the girl had secured 490 marks out of 500 in her class 10 exam and 1125 marks out of 1200 in class 12. (Representational Image) According to police, the girl had secured 490 marks out of 500 in her class 10 exam and 1125 marks out of 1200 in class 12. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old daughter of an agricultural labourer allegedly committed suicide in Senji town of Villupuram district as she was unable to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in her second attempt, the police said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for NEET, the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

Prateebha consumed poison on Monday and then started vomiting, after which her family rushed her to a hospital. A doctor suggested that she be taken to their headquarters hospital for better treatment. At 9 pm she was declared dead, the police said.

She left behind a note, saying that she dreamt of becoming a doctor but the questions in NEET were too difficult for her to even understand, they said.

According to police, the girl had secured 490 marks out of 500 in her class 10 exam and 1125 marks out of 1200 in class 12.

The girl decided to appear for NEET this year for the second time as her family could not afford medical education in a private college. However, she secured only 39 marks out of 700.

Last year, a Dalit girl, Anitha, from Ariyalur, had committed suicide after scoring low marks in NEET, resulting in widespread political outrage.

A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for this year’s NEET exam. However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it.

