Friday, February 21, 2020
Ivanka, Jared Kushner to accompany Donald Trump, Melania to India

Sources told The Indian Express the entire Trump family coming to India, especially Melania and Ivanka traveling together possibly for the first time on an overseas state visit, signals importance given to the India visit by the White House.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2020 1:47:55 pm
Donald trump daughter, Ivanka Trump India, trump India visit, Trump daughter India visit, melania Trump, India-US trade, Indian express Ivanka Trump, left, first lady Melania Trump (R) and President Donald Trump. (AP/File)

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka and Jared are advisers to the US President. The four are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad and then to Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal, before arriving in New Delhi. Ivanka had visited Hyderabad in November 2017.

Sources told The Indian Express that other heavyweights in the US delegation would include Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, NSA Robert C O’Brien and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Sources pointed out the entire Trump family coming to India, especially Melania and Ivanka traveling together possibly for the first time on an overseas state visit, signals importance given to the India visit by the White House.

Earlier in the day, the US president reiterated that New Delhi has not treated the United States “very well” on the trade front, and said he will about the India-US trade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

“I am going to India next week, and we are talking (about) trade. They have been hitting us very hard for many years. I really like PM Modi but we gotta talk a little business. They gave us tariffs. One of the highest tariffs in the world is those offered by India,” Trump said in Washington.

