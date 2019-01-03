Daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav for Ram temple, but says must wait for SC ruling

Samajwadi Party leader and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, on Wednesday came out in support for constructing a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site, but added that she would abide by the Supreme Court’s decision.

Advertising

While the BJP too had a similar stand, Aparna said she was “not with the BJP but with Ram”.

“Ram lalla ka mandir toh banna toh chahiye… Supreme Court ki prakriya mein vishwas hai, unhone kaha hai January mein chintan karke decision denge toh humein wait karna chahiye (A Ram temple should be built… I trust the Supreme Court’s process. They said they would deliberate on the issue in January and would give a decision, so we must wait),” she told reporters in Barabanki. “Main ismein BJP ki taraf nahi hun, main Ram ke saath hun… (In this I am not with BJP.. .I am with Ram).”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aparna said religion is something private and should not be politicised. “I am in Barabanki, where Dewa Sharif fair is going on. I was asked about Ram temple issue and I said it is in Supreme Court and we must wait for its decision,” she said. “When asked about Ram, I said I am a believer of Ram. Apni aastha ko to nah chod sakti… (I cannot abandon my faith).” Aparna is wife of Mulayam’s younger son Prateek.