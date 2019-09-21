Daughter tweets from Mehbooba handle, seeks info on detentions

Iltija, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted from her mother’s handle on Friday, saying that the former J&K CM has expressed concern at the detentions and arrests since J&K’s special status was scrapped and sought district — wise details of detentions, deaths and number of habeas corpus petitions filed in the high court.

“Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5th August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorization,” read the tweet from Mehbooba’s handle.

Iltija said that on behalf of her mother, she sent an email to the Union Home Secretary and J&K Home Secretary, seeking details of the detentions. “I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response.”

Stating that her mother has only been allowed to meet her “immediate family” since she was detained, Iltija said Mehbooba has “no access to newspapers and has not had any political briefing from any member of her party or staff thus far”.

The PDP president has sought details of state residents who were detained/arrested or placed under house arrest on or after August 5, number of minor and women detained or place under house arrest, number of detunes or undertrials who have been moved out of the state to jails and detention centres and number of deaths reported from among those who have been detained or arrested.