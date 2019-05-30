Daughter, her lover held for killing man

Toggle Menu
Nisha, who is in her early twenties, hails from Heva village in Chaprauli while Mukul is from neigbouring Mavikalan village. She told the police that Ajit’s conduct towards other family members was rude.

A woman was arrested by Baghpat police for allegedly conspiring with her lover and getting her father killed as he had opposed their relationship. The two accused, identified only as Nisha and Mukul, were in a relationship for the past two years. On May 25, Mukul and an unidentified aide shot Ajit Singh, Nisha’s father, while he was going to his field.

“We were told about the murder of Ajit Singh, which occurred on Saturday night. An FIR was filed against unidentified accused. But we found that Ajit’s daughter and Mukul were in a relationship and Ajit was against this. The two planned the murder, which was carried out by Mukul and another aide, who is absconding,” said Baghpat SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

She told the police that Ajit's conduct towards other family members was rude. Ajit had also allegedly sold the house to a person for Rs 9 lakh without the approval of the family and was often late in getting important materials, such as groceries..

Nisha had met Mukul during a Holi function two years ago.

Police said Nisha paid Rs 4 lakh to Mukul and his aide to carry out the murder. Ajit was shot using a country-made gun. The two accused were sent to judicial custody and a search was on for the third, police said.

