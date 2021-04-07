Dattatreya Hosabale visits RSS HQ for first time as sarkaryavah

Newly-elected Sarkaryavah (general secretary) of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday visited the RSS headquarters for the first time after assuming the new role.

NEWLY-elected Sarkaryavah (general secretary) of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday visited the RSS headquarters for the first time after assuming the new role.

“Hosabale was in the city en route to some other place and spent the day before leaving for his further journey in the evening,” said a senior RSS functionary.

Hosabale was elected Sarkaryavah at the organisation’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha last month at Bengaluru. He replaced Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who accompanied him to Smruti Mandir premises of the organisation, where Hosabale paid tributes to RSS founded K B Hegdewar and his successor M S Golwalkar at their memorials.

Asked if Hosabale would now be shifting his base to Nagpur from Lucknow, his current place of work, the official said, “He still functions from Lucknow and might shift base at some opportune time in future. But that has not yet been decided.”

During Hosabale’s visit, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wasn’t present. “He is not in town,” said the official.