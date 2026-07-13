In emotional speech after supporters’ protest, Narottam Mishra backs BJP’s Datia candidate

The former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, sharing stage with CM Mohan Yadav, says he ‘will ensure’ Ashutosh Tiwari’s victory

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJul 13, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Narottam Mishra Mohan YadavDatia: BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari files his nomination papers for the Datia Assembly by-election in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state BJP in-charge Mahendra Singh, and senior party leader Narottam Mishra, in Datia, Monday, July 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Just three days after his supporters brought traffic to a standstill, clashed with police and threatened mass resignations over the BJP denying him a ticket, former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra shared a stage with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging party workers to rally behind the man who replaced him.

At Ashutosh Tiwari’s nomination rally in Datia on Monday, Mishra appeared visibly emotional as senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, sought to console him.

During the rally, the CM also told Mishra that the responsibility of ensuring Tiwari’s win in these bypolls was on his shoulders. Yadav urged Mishra to consider Tiwari as a younger brother and ensure his victory.

Growing emotional, Mishra said, “There is no major internal conflict within the BJP; I am telling you the truth… From the 16th, I will camp right here myself. Together with all the workers, I will bow my head in respect at every single doorstep in Datia. I will visit every single village. I will ensure Ashutosh’s victory.”

Also Read | In MP, Narottam Mishra’s comeback bid fizzles out as BJP picks debutant for bypoll

The public display of loyalty came after a meeting of Chief Minister Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and the central leadership. For the party, this is significant as “the party organisation has for now managed to win over Mishra” to help “contain a rebellion that threatened to overshadow the by-election campaign”, party sources said.

The episode also leaves Mishra at an inflection point in his political career. Once regarded as one of the BJP’s most influential leaders in Madhya Pradesh and a potential chief ministerial contender, he has now suffered consecutive setbacks — the 2023 Assembly defeat followed by the denial of a bypoll ticket that many believed would mark his return.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate, Ghanshayam Singh, has been asserting that the BJP has damaged itself by not nominating Mishra. Singh not only belongs to Datia’s erstwhile royal family, which commands respect among the local population, but has also won the seat twice, in 1993 and 2003, on the Congress ticket. He also won the neighbouring Sewda seat for the Congress in 2018 but finished a close second in the seat to BJP candidate Pradeep Agrawal in the 2023 Assembly polls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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