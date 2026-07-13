In emotional speech after supporters’ protest, Narottam Mishra backs BJP’s Datia candidate

Datia: BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari files his nomination papers for the Datia Assembly by-election in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state BJP in-charge Mahendra Singh, and senior party leader Narottam Mishra, in Datia, Monday, July 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Just three days after his supporters brought traffic to a standstill, clashed with police and threatened mass resignations over the BJP denying him a ticket, former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra shared a stage with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging party workers to rally behind the man who replaced him.

At Ashutosh Tiwari’s nomination rally in Datia on Monday, Mishra appeared visibly emotional as senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, sought to console him.

During the rally, the CM also told Mishra that the responsibility of ensuring Tiwari’s win in these bypolls was on his shoulders. Yadav urged Mishra to consider Tiwari as a younger brother and ensure his victory.