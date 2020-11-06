Data Protection Bill: Ola, Uber tell House panel they support data localisation

The representatives of both the companies said they support localisation of data, it is learnt.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Thursday appeared before the joint parliamentary committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill and were questioned about their investment pattern, business model, the safety and security of the data of their users, surge pricing and the fairness of their algorithms.

Members of the panel, it is learnt, asked whether rates vary between iPhone users and Android users for the same distance and sought details regarding surge pricing – like whether location, time, gender and the battery left in the phone play any role in determining the prices.

The representatives were asked about their company’s investment pattern and business model in other countries where they operate, it is learnt. Specific questions were asked regarding data mining and privacy of the data given the fact that several countries where they operate already have data protection laws, it is learnt. They were asked how they protect the interests of customers regarding personal data.

Representatives of both Ola and Uber, it is learnt, sought certain changes in the present Bill to make it easier and understandable and also said there should not be any grey areas leaving the Data Protection Authority, the setting up of which is envisaged in the Bill, to interpret and take decisions.

