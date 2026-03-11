Darwin Labs co-founder intercepted at Mumbai airport, arrested by CBI in GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud case

The CBI found the involvement of Darwin Labs Private Limited and its co-founders Ayush Varshney, Sahil Baghla, and Nikunj Jain (currently Chief Capital Officer and Founder at Vaomi AI) in developing the technological backbone of the scheme.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Ayush Varshney, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Darwin Labs Private Limited, on Tuesday in connection with the high-profile GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud case.

According to officials, Varshney had been absconding for several months, prompting the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On March 9, 2026, immigration authorities at Mumbai airport intercepted him while he was attempting to leave the country. He was subsequently handed over to the CBI and formally arrested on March 10.

According to the CBI, the case involves an alleged Ponzi scheme operated by Variabletech Pte. Ltd., which lured investors with promises of high returns through cryptocurrency investments. “The funds collected from investors were subsequently misappropriated, leading to massive financial losses for thousands of victims across India,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.