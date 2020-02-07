Never issued any statement on calling off anti-CAA protest: Darul Uloom Deoband V-C

Protest against CAA and NRC are currently being held at the Idgah ground in UP’s Deoband. (File) Protest against CAA and NRC are currently being held at the Idgah ground in UP’s Deoband. (File)

Darul Uloom Deoband Vice-Chancellor Friday denied making any statement asking women protesters to call off their protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protest against the CAA and NRC are currently being held at the Idgah ground in UP’s Deoband.

“My statement on protest has been wrongly presented. It is being clarified that Deoband has not issued any statement on calling off the protests,” V-C Mufti Abul Kasim Nomani said.

In a statement, Darul Uloom said that it is not satisfied with the government’s statement saying that no decision has been made yet regarding the implementation of NRC across the country.

“We should continue our peaceful protest until the government gives assurance on rolling back CAA and never implementing NRC. Darul Uloom Deoband has already sent a memorandum to the president of India and the CJI against the CAA,” the university said in a statement.

The clarification by Nomani comes after media reports stated that the V-C had issued an appeal to protesting women to end their protest as the government had already said that no decision has been taken yet to implement nationwide NRC.

Several protests, largely led by women, are being held in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, against the CAA.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state due to the anti-CAA protests with violence erupting in 12 districts, including Firozabad, Rampur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Bahraich. At least 20 people have been killed so far— mostly of bullet injuries from firearms even as serious questions are being raised concerning the conduct of the UP Police and the state administration.

