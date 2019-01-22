Darul Uloom advisory to students: ‘Don’t travel on R-Day, environment of fear’

The Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory to students to avoid unnecessary travel on Republic Day as “there is checking at several places and a feeling of uneasiness is caused”, resulting in an “environment of fear”. Issued by hostel in-charge of the seminary, the advisory also asks students to avoid any argument.

The notice in Urdu reads, “Talaba-e-Aziz, Yaum-e-Jamhuriya ke mauqe par aap mukhtalif muqaamat ka safar karte hain. Jagah jagah checking hoti hai. Izteraabi kaifiyat paida ki jaati hai. Darr wa khauf ka mahaul bann jaata hai. In halaat ke pesh-e-nazar aap ko hidayat di jaati hai ki bila zarurat safar se bachein. Bila zarurat bahas va mubahis se gurez karein (Dear students, on Republic Day, you travel to different places. There is checking at several places. A feeling of uneasiness is caused. An environment of fear is created. Keeping these circumstances in mind, you are advised to avoid travelling unless necessary. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments).”

A senior staff member at the seminary said, “The institution keeps issuing such advisories for students on issues. This year, the Republic Day is on Saturday, and with Friday being a holiday at our institute, the students are getting two-day leave. Usually, a large number of students leave during holidays and return in 10-12 days. The notice has been issued to prevent them from going on a long leave.”

He said the notice is not applicable to any particular community. “This should not be misunderstood as if we are feeling that a particular community is being targeted. We would have made it public and would have issued a press note. We have only issued a simple advisory to our students.”

Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, the head of Darul Uloom Deoband, did not respond to calls by The Indian Express for his comment.