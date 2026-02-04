‘We do not step out after dark’: First tiger spotting near Hyderabad in 50 years puts a district on edge

Ever since January 17, villagers in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, just 60 kilometres from Hyderabad, have been living in fear. A tiger is prowling the agricultural lands, not showing any signs of returning to where it came from – the Kawal Tiger Reserve.
It is the first time in 50 years that a tiger has been spotted so close to Hyderabad, forest officials say.
Pug mark of a tiger. (Special Arrangement)
“The tiger is moving in a haphazard manner – sometimes it moves North, making us think that it is returning to the reserve, but sometimes it moves East, going deeper into the district,” Sudhakar Reddy, District Forest Officer, told The Indian Express. The tiger had travelled for about 400 kilometres to reach the district – from Mancherial district to Kamareddy to Siddipet and Yadadri. “Within the district, it has travelled about 100 kilometres, raising alarm among people,” Reddy said.
Locals, already on high alert after losing some farm animals, have been asked not to step out after dark. They have also been given drums to beat to chase away the big cat. “We do not step out after dark anymore; we mostly remain indoors,” Ratnamma, a villager, said. The forest department’s hope is that the tiger will move either towards the Amarabad Tiger Reserve in the south or the Kawal Tiger Reserve in the north.
The tiger’s presence was first discovered by a young villager, Sreenivas, who found a large pug mark in Begumpet, Yadadri. He reverse searched the photograph he took on his phone and found that it could be a tiger’s pug mark. “He was so sure after an online search that he called the forest guards. We went there and ascertained that a tiger was in our midst,” Reddy said. The next day, a calf was found killed in Ibrahimpur village, about 20 kilometres from the site where the first pug mark was found. The kill was, however, left uneaten.
A night patrol team. (Special Arrangement)
Six days after this, no movement was detected. Later, on January 25, in Ralla Janagam village, a calf was killed and eaten. The very next day, three cows were killed in Dattayapalle village. The latest kill occurred on February 3, at Vasanthapuram in Yadadri-Buvanagiri district, where a calf was found mauled to death. “As it was moving north, we felt that it was retreating. There is no habitat for a tiger in our district because there is sparse vegetation,” Sudhakar Reddy said. But luck did not favour them. “We placed camera traps to track the tiger from near its latest kill and captured the animal in action. It ate about 40 kilograms of meat that evening,” Reddy said. In captivity, tigers are fed just 8 kilograms per day.
On an average, a tiger can eat about 10 kilograms of meat and survive. “If it is really hungry, it can eat about 50 kilograms of meat. Then it would go without eating for the next six to seven days,” Reddy said.
The forest department struck out again. Two days later, the tiger killed a calf at the border of Siddipet district, closer to the tiger reserve. “From there, it moved east and pug marks were noticed close to the Jangaon district. The tiger is not showing any signs of returning to Kawal,” the forest officer said. Meanwhile, drones fly over villages in Yadadri to spot the tiger. “We are using drones which can capture thermal imaging to locate the tiger. Animal trackers have also been deployed to see where it is going. We have also placed cages to entrap it,” said Reddy.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More