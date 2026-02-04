‘We do not step out after dark’: First tiger spotting near Hyderabad in 50 years puts a district on edge

It is the first time in 50 years that a tiger has been spotted so close to Hyderabad, forest officials say. (File Photo)

Ever since January 17, villagers in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, just 60 kilometres from Hyderabad, have been living in fear. A tiger is prowling the agricultural lands, not showing any signs of returning to where it came from – the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

It is the first time in 50 years that a tiger has been spotted so close to Hyderabad, forest officials say.

Pug mark of a tiger. (Special Arrangement) Pug mark of a tiger. (Special Arrangement)

“The tiger is moving in a haphazard manner – sometimes it moves North, making us think that it is returning to the reserve, but sometimes it moves East, going deeper into the district,” Sudhakar Reddy, District Forest Officer, told The Indian Express. The tiger had travelled for about 400 kilometres to reach the district – from Mancherial district to Kamareddy to Siddipet and Yadadri. “Within the district, it has travelled about 100 kilometres, raising alarm among people,” Reddy said.