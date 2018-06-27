Darjeeling DM writes to govt: Bimal Gurung’s daughter failed Class X exam, impersonated another to finish school

GJM chief Bimal Gurung (Files) GJM chief Bimal Gurung (Files)

The Darjeeling District Magistrate (DM) has submitted a report to the state government stating that Annapurna Gurung, daughter of absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) faction leader Bimal Gurung, impersonated a resident of Nepal to continue her studies after she failed her Class X exam.

In the inquiry report, DM Joyoshi Dasgupta stated that Annapurna — now a lawyer with the Calcutta High Court — had impersonated one Nanda Gurung after failing to pass the ICSE Class X exam in 2004. Based on this complaint, the state police are also planning to initiate a case, a senior police officer said. “We have received the report, Necessary action as per law will be taken,” said a senior official of the state government.

The report, dated June 21, 2018 and bearing Memo Number 185/C (a copy of which is with The Indian Express) states that Annapurna had appeared for the ICSE examinations in 2004 from Mount Hermon School but failed to qualify. Her ICSE Index Number was T/1354/056. Her address, as per school records, was Patleybas, Post Office North Point, Darjeeling.

“Miss Annapurna Gurung, daughter of Bimal Gurung, got admitted in Class II at Mount Hermon School, Darjeeling on 31.10.1994. She appeared for the ICSE examination in 2004 from Mount Hermon School but failed to qualify. It then seems Annapurna Gurung got the ICSE pass certificate of one Nanda Gurung from Green Lawns School, Darjeeling,” read the report.

The report further states that Annapurna had acquired admission for Class XI in Himali Boarding School by “impersonating Nanda”.“Nanda Gurung, daughter of Purna Bahadur Gurung, was from Karaiya, ward number 3, district – Rupandehi. Bhalwari, Bhairhawa, Nepal, also appeared and passed ICSE in the same year 2004 from Green Lawns School Darjeeling. With this pass certificate of Nanda Gurung, Annapurna Gurung took admission in Himali Boarding School, Kurseong on 16.07.2004, impersonating herself as Nanda Gurung and continued her studies. This is for your information and further necessary action. Proceedings may be drawn up against Himali Boarding School and Green Lawns School for entertaining this forgery (sic),” the report added.

Nanda’s date of birth is mentioned in school records as 20.03.1987. Nanda Gurung’s ICSE Index No was T/1352/039. Incidentally, Green Lawns School has closed down. A resort has come up in its place.

Copies of the DM’s report have been forwarded to the principal secretary, state higher education department, ICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon as well as the secretary of the bar association of the Calcutta High Court. Copies were also sent to the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police, Special Superintendent of Police, CID, Siliguri and Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

Despite repeated attempts, Annapurna could not be contacted, with sources saying she is presently out of India. Bimal Gurung has not yet issued any statement on the matter, while Roshan Giri, a close aide of Gurung, could also not be reached. “Why bring up the case after so many years? This is an attempt to corner Bimal Gurung, who is the true leader of the Gorkhas. Now, his family is being targeted by the state government,” said a leader of the Gurung faction.

Bimal Gurung is presently in hiding after cases were slapped against him, including under sections of the UAPA, after fresh agitation for Gorkhaland last year.

