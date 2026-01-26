Dargah vandalised at Wynberg-Allen School premises in Mussoorie, weeks after viral video questioned its legality

Mussoorie Dargah Vandalism: Days after the Forest Department issued a notice to Wynberg-Allen School in Mussoorie seeking details of a dargah on its premises, the shrine was vandalised, following which an FIR was registered against three people.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 6 pm, when a group of 25-30 people forcibly entered the shrine, armed with hammers and crowbars.

This came weeks after a Facebook video went viral, in which a man claimed the shrine was on forest land. The video had garnered significant attention, and the Forest Department, taking note of the matter, issued a notice to the school and the Nagar Palika, as the shrine was on private forest land, the construction on which has been banned since 1980.