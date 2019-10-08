Dantewada: Police say Maoist killed in encounter, one cop dead too

An alleged Maoist was killed in an encounter in the Katekalyan area of Dantewada on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh police said. An assistant constable who was part of the police team also died, but officers said he did not have bullet injuries and was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

According to PTI, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan received minor injuries in the face-off.

The skirmish took place around 9 am near Pitepal village. According to PTI, based on inputs about the presence of a large number of Maoists in the region, around 400 security personnel were sent there. When one of the DRG squads was cordoning off a forest area in Pitepal, a gun-battle broke out between the two sides.

While several Maoists managed to flee into the forests, one body was recovered. He is yet to be identified. A country-made pistol and two magazines were also recovered, police said.