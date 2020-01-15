Dantewada: Maoists kill brother of rebel who became cop

The police suspect it is a case of revenge killing. The police suspect it is a case of revenge killing.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by Maoists in Dantewada district on Monday night. The deceased is the younger brother of a former Maoist, who had surrendered and joined the state police last year. The police suspect it is a case of revenge killing.

Lakshman’s body was found by the police in Duvalikarka area on Tuesday.

According to the police, Lakshman was called to the forest by some people on Monday night. “He was stabbed and his neck was slit with a sharp weapon. When he didn’t return, his family alerted the local police,” Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said. “Lakshman’s older brother Baman had surrendered last year in September,” Pallav said.

“In April 2019, a senior Maoist, Varghese, was killed in the same village in a police encounter. They seem to think that Mandavi had a role to play in it. So they killed his younger brother,” Pallav said.

The Dantewada SP said, “The Maoists are changing their pattern. Earlier, they would hold a jan sunavani, a public court. But now they are beginning to kill in secret.”

Police said that Lakshman had no relations with Varghese who lived with his wife and two children at the village.

The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem, police said. “We are examining the papers left around his body by the Maoists. They claim that they are taking revenge for the deaths of their men Varghese and Linga,” a senior officer privy to the case said.

Meanwhile, a CRPF personnel was injured in an IED blast Bijapur district on Tuesday, the police said. He was taken to a local hospital and would be airlifted to Raipur, an official said.

