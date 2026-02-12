Dankuni-Surat freight corridor: Railway Board asks agency to update DPR, formalise optimum tech standards

The project was formally announced in this year's budget for powering the railways’ freight loading. (File photo)

The Railways board has directed the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to modify or update the detailed project report (DPR) of the newly announced Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The board has asked the agency to calculate the total expenditure required for the project with the current cost and completion cost. The DFCCIL is a public sector undertaking (PSU), which has built the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors.

The new DFC is around 2,100-km-long, which starts from Dankuni (West Bengal) and terminates at Surat (Gujarat). Apart from West Bengal and Gujarat, it traverses through Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.